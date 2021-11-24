Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 24 November 2021 – The Nairobi West Hospital has today unveiled a state-of-the-art helipad to bolster medical emergency access and meet the rising demand for advanced services from its growing local and international clientele.

The facility, a first of its kind in the local market, will significantly improve the hospitals’ ability to save lives by facilitating medical evacuations in Kenya and across the region.

Speaking during the launch of the state-of-the-art facility, the hospital’s chief medical officer Dr. Andrew Gachie said “Each minute will now henceforth make a huge difference in our patients’ lives. The helipad will speed up the time incurred transferring critically ill patients to the hospital, giving them the very best chance of survival,”

A trauma bay has also been developed below the helipad to handle critical events during emergency evacuations.

Below are photos of the helipad.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.