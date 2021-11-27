Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 27, 2021 – A court sitting in Nairobi has stopped former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from publishing any leaked audio or videos relating to Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu.

This is after Kananu moved to court this week suing Sonko for defamation.

Kananu has also sued her alleged acquaintance, Mary Nkatha, alongside Sonko.

Chief Magistrate H. Nyaga on Friday stopped Sonko and Nkatha from publishing or sharing anything on Kananu pending a hearing of her case.

“Pending inter partes hearing and determination of this case, Sonko and Nkatha are hereby restrained by an order of temporary injunction from further writing, printing, publishing, circulating whether electronically or on online any audio or video recording that is defamation.”

Nyagah said they should not share any printed words or statements that are defamatory or disparaging to Kananu

The case will be mentioned next week Friday for inter partes hearing

Early this week, Sonko revealed that Kananu slept with top judges to have a favourable ruling in her cases.

Sonko claimed Kananu slept with Justice Said Juma Chitembwe and Justice Kantai Ole Sankale.

