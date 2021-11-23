Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has accused his successor, Anne Kananu, of offering two judges sex to influence his impeachment case.

One of the Judges chewed Kananu, according to Sonko, is embattled High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe.

Sonko, in an expose, also revealed that his lawyer in the impeachment case, Cecil Miller, also had sex with Kananu to influence the ruling.

“Besides Justice Chitembwe and my former Lawyer Cecil Miller receiving millions in bribes to influence the outcome of my impeachment case they went as far as receiving sexual favours to advance their agenda,” Sonko said.

Sonko’s bombshell comes even as a court sitting in Nairobi on Tuesday barred him from publishing anything related to the case in his ongoing exposé.

The court also prohibited Justice Said Chitembwe’s alleged brother, Amana Said Jirani, from publishing anything about the case.

Chief Magistrate H.N Nyaga issued the orders and instructed the order to be presented to Sonko by the end of business today.

“Pending the outcome of the inter partes hearing, the defendants are hereby restrained from publishing further statements and articles concerning the plaintiffs,” Nyaga stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST