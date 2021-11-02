Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – There was drama at City Hall on Tuesday noon after Nairobi County Secretary, Dr. John Musumba, escaped through the window after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) came to arrest him over corruption-related charges.

The detectives, who were drawn from Central Police Station, arrived at City Hall around 1 pm with orders to arrest Dr. Musumba, only for him to escape by jumping through the window and vanishing into thin air.

Musumba switched off his phone thereafter, but Central Police OCPD Adamson Bungei said that the cops are on his radar even if he hides.

“We are looking for him, he won’t escape from us, he must be brought to book as soon as possible,” Bungei said.

Several staff members at City Hall have been on the radars of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as well as DCI over rampant malpractices that have bedeviled operations at the county headquarters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST