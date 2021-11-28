Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 November 2021 – A slay queen caused drama after she stormed out of a hotel room naked and confronted a Chinese businessman who refused to pay after chewing her goodies.

In a video clip that has gone viral, the well-endowed lady is seen demanding her dues from the businessman, who was attempting to flee from the hotel.

“My p***** is not for free. Pay me my money,” the aggrieved lady is heard saying in the video while shouting at the top of her voice.

The defiant businessman said that he had already paid her but she insisted that she had not gotten her dues.

The hotel’s management was forced to intervene and the lady finally got her dues.

Below is a video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.