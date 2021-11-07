Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 7, 2021 – Controversial Lawyer, Miguna Miguna, may be developing cold feet ahead of his grand return to Kenya on November 16 this year.

This is after he claimed that his life was in grave danger.

In a statement released yesterday, the exiled lawyer raised concerns about his life and the lives of those close to him.

He claimed that a vehicle unknown to him had camped outside his home in Ontario, Canada, for nearly a fortnight posing a security threat.

Miguna insinuated that the occupants of the vehicle were sent to keep an eye on him.

“This Honda CRV, Ontario Plate Number BYLM 576, has been monitoring our house for the past 2 weeks,” the statement read in part.

He further insinuated that should anything happen to him, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader, Raila Odinga, should be held responsible.

Despite the alleged threat, Raila’s former aide insists his return journey is unstoppable.

“I don’t fear them. I don’t fear death. I’m still coming home,” the lawyer reiterated.

On his journey back home, the self-declared general of the National Resistance Movement will be accompanied by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga among a host of journalists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST