Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s eldest son, Nick Ruto, has confronted his dad’s fiercest political rival, Raila Odinga, warning him that he will suffer a humiliating defeat in 2022.

Political pundits are predicting that the 2022 presidential race will be a two-horse contest between Raila and Ruto.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Nick mocked the ODM leader, saying his father will beat him hands down in 2022 even if he allies with OKA principals.

Ruto’s son said his dad only needed Uhuru to beat the five NASA principals in the past election and that Raila was desperately trying to form a coalition with six other principals to beat the DP in 2022 – a plan which Nick said will fail terribly.

“He needed one man ( to beat 5 principals. But today, he is desperately organizing 6 principals to defeat the same one-man, B. This one-man will mercilessly beat them in the ballot.

“Some struggles are too hard,” Nick wrote on his Facebook page.

