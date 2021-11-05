Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 November 2021 – Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has caused commotion online after she posted a photo slaying like a college girl while playing golf.

The vocal Woman Rep, who was rocking a short skirt that flaunted her flawless legs and juicy thighs, has irresistible beauty despite being 57 years old.

Thirsty men flocked her Twitter timeline with lustful comments after she posted the hot photo and praised her beauty.

“Siku hizi wamama wanatesa kuliko young girls,” one of her followers commented.

Passaris shared the cute photo and captioned it, “My Dress, My Choice – golf course edition.

“Winning a tournament is definitely on my bucket list, as well as mastering my Gikuyu and learning conversational Dholuo.

“30 years ago my handicap was impressive, until babies and business,”.

