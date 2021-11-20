Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Mother of slain Rongo University Student, Sharon Otieno, has opened up about being in the same party with the man who murdered her daughter in cold blood.

Speaking during an interview, Melida Auma said she does not regret being in the same political party with Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

She stated that she had not planned to join politics before her daughter’s murder trial was completed but was forced by circumstances.

She mentioned that her people pressured her to vie for the Ward Representative position, but at no time had she envisioned being in Deputy President William Ruto’s party, UDA, together with Obado.

“My joining of politics was not my personal decision.

“The people from West Ward are the ones who decided, and they had been pressuring me for a long time to go for the MCA position.”

“I told them that I am not ready because I still have a case in court, but they insisted that they were going to elect me either way and the case will still progress,” she stated.

She went on to explain that when the residents challenged her to contest, she informed them that she would not contest on the Raila Odinga-led ODM party ticket, arguing that a number of officials from the party had disappointed and frustrated her.

According to Auma, when she finally decided to seek the UDA party ticket, she did not expect Governor Obado to support the same party that is affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto.

“I told them that ODM people had done wrong things to me, so I could not be part of that team.

“I then asked them to give me time to look for another party.

“I didn’t know that this is the same party Obado was supporting. But I do not regret it because I have a huge following,” the aspiring MCA stated.

However, she made it clear that being in the same political faction with Governor Obado will not in any way influence the murder case against him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST