Monday, November 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently putting together a formidable campaign machine as he prepares to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Though the 76-year-old politician is yet to officially declare his presidential bid, his close aides say the septuagenarian is more than ready to succeed the Son of Jomo.

Raila will battle out with Deputy President William Ruto, who is using the hustler narrative to endear himself to the masses.

Political pundits and analysts have already declared that the 2022 presidential duel will be between Raila Odinga, Ruto, and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders.

But in an interview with K24 on Monday morning, political scientist, Mwaura Kogi, said Raila Odinga has the highest chances of winning the 2022 presidential election because he has sacrificed a lot to liberate this great nation.

“Baba has fought for the liberation of this country and if these OKA leaders are genuine they will support baba.

“Raila has the highest chance to become president and they stand no chance,” Mwaura said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST