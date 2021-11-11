Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has cautioned the Jubilee Party against ousting Deputy President William Ruto from the party during the upcoming National Delegates Convention.

Speaking yesterday, Kiunjuri noted that kicking out Ruto could send the country into a constitutional crisis as his status as the DP would be in jeopardy.

However, he pointed out that Ruto could use other avenues to retain his position as Deputy Party Leader of the ruling Jubilee Party such as the political parties tribunal.

“In this country a decision can be made at 5 o’clock in the evening and at 12 midnight the gazette is already out and then the Speaker of the Assembly at 9 o’clock effects it.

“So these are interesting times,” stated Kiunjuri who fell out with President Kenyatta.

The Service Party leader also detailed his strained relationship with the Head of State, noting that the turmoil began after he was appointed as Agriculture CS which ultimately led to his removal.

“It is two years down the line and many people know that I am not antagonistic.”

“I served in government with the President with whom I respect, the day I was fired and I don’t know if I was fired, I think my name did not appear on the list and when Uhuru was asked whether my name was not on the list, he stated that they should disregard it,” Kiunjuri disclosed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST