Saturday, November 20, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman, Johnstone Muthama, has rubbished an opinion poll conducted by one of the local dailies that claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is more popular than former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the poll, the daily claimed Ruto is leading with 38 percent with Raila becoming second with 23 percent.

The poll also suggested that Ruto will beat Raila in seven out of eight old provinces.

While reacting to this, Muthama disputed the results stating that the polls have been sponsored by those opposed to Ruto claiming that the second in command currently has the support of 65 percent of Kenyans.

“Fake polls being peddled around to shape a Defeatist Narrative about Wiliam Ruto is dead on arrival.

“It’s without a doubt that the Deputy President commands 65% of the vote in this Country.

“It’s only Nyanza (save Migori County) he will garner fewer votes. Take that to the bank,” Muthama posted on his Twitter page.

