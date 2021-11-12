Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, is exposing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to ridicule, going by the number of opinion polls he is conducting on his Twitter page.

In the last month, Mutahi, who is campaigning for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, has conducted several opinion polls but all have put Raila Odinga behind Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila and Ruto are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta and if Mutahi Ngunyi’s polls are to be believed, then the second in command is the fifth President of Kenya.

On Friday, Mutahi Ngunyi, who rose to fame due to his ‘Tyranny of Numbers’ hypothesis in 2013 that propelled Uhuru and Ruto to state house, conducted an opinion poll where he asked Kenyans on whether DP Ruto has failed as Deputy President.

Over 7000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 48 .8 percent said DP Ruto has not failed as Deputy President. 41.1 percent said DP Ruto has failed.

Here is the screenshot of the poll

The Kenyan DAILY POST.