Sunday, November 7, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has predicted the 5th president of Kenya in 2022 and sixth in 2027.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, Mutahi, who is famous for the ‘tyranny of numbers’ slogan he coined in the 2013 presidential election, said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who he termed as Mandela of Kenya, will be the fifth President of Kenya.

He also said Raila will serve for only one 5-year term and then hand over to One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders in 2027.

OKA leaders comprise Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

“Blessed Sunday to you All. Raila will play the Mandela Card of Statesmanship. He will run for one term and make history.

“OkA fellow will then take over.

“They can wait for five years, “Ngunyi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST