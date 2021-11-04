Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has conducted an online opinion poll that has shocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his rambunctious supporters.

Mutahi, who is currently working at State House, Nairobi, had asked Kenyans to vote on who will be president between Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, and Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Over 40, 000 respondents voted and DP Ruto emerged as the winner with 50.6 percent while Raila became distant second with 36.2 percent.

Mudavadi, who is a principal of One Kenya Alliance (OKA), managed 9.7 percent.

The poll comes at a time when President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will not hand over power to a thief who happens to be his deputy, William Ruto.

Uhuru, who spoke in Ruiru last week, said he will not hand over power to a person who will destroy his legacy and that of former President Mwai Kibaki.

However, the opinion poll shows that despite the President‘s remarks, Ruto has a cult-like following across the country.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.