Friday, November 19, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has attacked controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, saying he is a stupid fellow since his days as a student at the University of Nairobi in the 1980s.

Ngunyi, who was a tutorial fellow at the University, said he knew Miguna when he was a first-year student.

The political scientist said he wanted to transform Miguna Miguna by mentoring him but he went to exile in Canada due to his foolishness.

He said, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada due to the revolutionary characters he displayed during the 2018 swearing-in of ODM party leader, Raila Odinga as people’s president, is a ‘chocolate soldier that will melt in the sun before the real battle begins.

Ngunyi compared Miguna to controversial Neno Evangelism Pastor James Maina Nganga.

“Miguna is a CHOCOLATE Soldier that will MELT in the SUN before BATTLE.

“I wanted to MENTOR him. He REFUSED. I was a Tutorial Fellow at UoN when he was a STUPID first year.

“Now I cannot tell the DIFFERENCE between him and Past Nganga. They LOOK ALIKE and SPEAK ALIKE. Think about it,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST