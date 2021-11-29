Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against ferrying supporters from his region to other areas to show support in the eyes of the public.

On Saturday, Raila who was holding Azimio La Umoja meeting in Nyeri County, allegedly ferried his supporters from Luo Nyanza using school buses.

Mudavadi made it clear the government has banned people, especially politicians from using school buses to ferry supporters.

According to Mudavadi, it’s clear Raila has that habit of moving with supporters from one region to another to show fake support.

The former Deputy Prime Minister said using school business is unethical since an accident might occur and lead to other damages.

He also wondered who would repair the buses if they get damaged during the political tours.

The Kenyan DAILY POST