Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has become the first politician to ask Chief Justice Martha Koome to act on the bribery allegations facing High Court Judge, Juma Chitembwe, and act swiftly.

Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko released a video on Tuesday evening showing Justice Chitembe receiving millions of shillings in the form of bribes to rule in favour of the givers and how he influenced his impeachment early this year.

In a post on social media Wednesday, Kang’ata said that there must be deliberate radical surgery in the Judiciary and that CJ Martha Koome should take note and act swiftly.

“Judicial Service Commission: there MUST be deliberate radical surgery in the judiciary after the SONKO expose. Chief Justice Koome – this is your greatest test,” Kang’ata stated.

Chitembwe was one of the two Judges arrested in July after police said they got a tip-off that they had received a bribe.

He later told the court in September that being found with dollars is not unusual as his family operates a foreign currency account.

Chitembwe wondered why the police suspected him of fraud when they found him in possession of $7,000 in his pocket when he was arrested alongside Justice Aggrey Muchelule in July.

The Kenyan DAILY POST