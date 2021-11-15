Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – A close confidante of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, of abandoning the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders and heading to the opposition leader, Raila Odinga’s camp.

According to Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, Gideon is warming up to shift and endorse Raila Odinga who is the alliance’s competitor.

“When you listen to Gideon Moi, he says they will work with Raila.”

“He has even gone ahead and said that Raila is a friend and part of us,” Malala said.

He further stated that Gideon has been confusing them with his body language.

“This is the reason why we want a definite leader in OKA who can give direction to people.”

“If all the Principals maintain that they must be on the ballot come 2022 general elections, I can assure you OKA will no longer exist, that is my prediction,” he said.

The OKA alliance is formed by Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, and Gideon Moi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST