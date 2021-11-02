Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – A political scientist based at the United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi has urged Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, not to agree to play second fiddle to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, because he will be committing political suicide.

In an interview with one of the local publications, Prof Macharia Munene said if Mudavadi wants to remain relevant in politics, he should go all the way to the ballot and pray that in the event he doesn’t win the race, there will be a runoff to enable him to enter negotiations with either the first runners-up or second runners up.

Munene added that should Mudavadi decide to bow out of the race, that would weaken him politically, reduce his bargaining power, and erode the trust he has created among his followers.

Mudavadi, 54, is currently assembling his campaign team as he embarks on the journey to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST