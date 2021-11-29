Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has admitted that he was very uncomfortable when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga attended the Wiper Democratic Movement’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) that was held at Kasarani Gymnasium.

During the event, Kalonzo Musyoka, who is the Wiper leader, was endorsed as the Presidential candidate for the party ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

One Kenya Alliance(OKA) principals led by Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi attended the colourful event.

However, the presence of Raila Odinga caused murmurs in the political scene with many wondering why Kalonzo Musyoka invited the ODM leader.

Speaking about Raila’s presence, Mudavadi through ANC Secretary-General, Simon Gakuru, said all the OKA leaders were shocked when Raila arrived.

Gakuru said Mudavadi was angered because Raila Odinga was using the backdoor to try to join OKA.

“As ANC we were very uncomfortable with Wiper inviting Raila Odinga to their NDC because we have the elections alone,” Gakuru said on Monday.

OKA leaders include Musalia, Kalonzo, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST