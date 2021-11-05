Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – A close lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto has accused Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, of meeting Deputy President William Ruto at night to avoid being seen with him.

Speaking on Friday when he accompanied Ruto during his Bungoma county tour, Sirisia MP, John Waluke, said Mudavadi and Wetangula have been meeting Ruto at night while during the day they abuse him.

Waluke urged the second in command to avoid night meetings with such leaders because they are cowards.

Both Wetangula and Mudavadi are members of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and they are both interested in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

However, according to sources, the two leaders lack the financial muscle to contest the presidency and they may either join DP Ruto or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Raila and Ruto are the two front runners in the marathon to the ‘house on the hill’ in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST