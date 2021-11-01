Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, have received rare support from Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement after lamenting that they were being forced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to support ODM Leader Raila Odinga for president come 2022.

Speaking in Kajiado County yesterday, during a UDA event that was also attended by Ruto, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, claimed that Uhuru was determined to get Raila to State House, urging the One Kenya Alliance principals to defy the Head of State.

Gachagua argued that Ruto allies had survived intimidations, adding that the OKA leaders had the capacity to defy Uhuru’s demands.

“Those of us who were in Jubilee were forced to support Raila and we refused.”

“Now the threats have been taken to Mudavadi and Kalonzo.”

“We want to tell them to stay firm. They should not fear.”

“If they become scared what type of leaders will they be? Let them follow our lead,” Gachagua advised.

On his part, Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, claimed that Uhuru was using state powers to intimidate the OKA principals to support his project – Raila.

“We have heard that the OKA leaders have been threatened until Mudavadi shed tears in Kakamega stating he was being forced, coerced, and intimidated physically, and emotionally through threats so that they support Raila,” Duale claimed.

In addition, Duale alleged that some of the leaders were growing scared to stand up to the President.

“My friend Kalonzo is even scared to speak up because he has been intimidated day and night.”

“We all know that those who are behind all this are the president and his friends famously known as the deep state.”

“It is now clear that the 2022 contest will be between Ruto versus the government and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s project,” Duale alleged.

