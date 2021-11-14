Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 14, 2021 – Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party has threatened to walk out of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) before Christmas Day, days after Kalonzo Musyoka hinted at joining Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Speaking in Matunda, Kakamega County yesterday, a section of ANC legislators, led by Senator Cleophas Malala, demanded that the coalition must name its flagbearer before Christmas Day, failure to which, they would also pack and leave for a different coalition ahead of the August 2022 polls.

The lawmakers also demanded that when the announcement is made, their party leader should be made the flagbearer and that they would take nothing less.

“We are telling our colleagues at the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that we want to know the presidential candidate of the coalition by December 25.”

“If we won’t have known the presidential candidate who we know is Musalia Mudavadi, then we, as ANC, will decide to leave and form another alliance to deliver the presidency for Musalia Mudavadi in 2022,” stated Butere MP Tindi Mwale.

While corroborating with Mwale, his Lurambi counterpart Titus Khamala noted that ANC was not ready for their leader to be sent packing.

“We, in the ANC, do not want Musalia to be sent packing. We do not want the One Kenya Alliance to be the Coalition through which Musalia is sent packing indefinitely.

“We want to know our candidate immediately,” stated Khamala.

On the other hand, Malala urged the coalition to hasten the process of naming its presidential candidate, noting that Kenyans were waiting and that time was running out.

“Kenyans want to know who will be the president and who will be the deputy,” stated Malala.

The Kenyan DAILY POST