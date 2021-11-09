Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has come out to clear the air over his health status that has been a topic of discussion over the last few days.

Mudavadi, who has not been seen in public since October 31 when he addressed a series of political rallies while accompanied by other One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, dismissed reports that he was ailing.

He termed the reports of his ailment as unfounded, adding that he was doing well and very fit.

“Niko salama kabisa. Watu wasiwe na wasiwasi. Niko imara kabisa (I’m very fine. Let people not be anxious. I’m very strong),” he said.

“In a few days’ time, you will see me. There is no problem. I’m strong,” he added.

On October 29, Mudavadi held a meeting with his OKA counterparts, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party) in Kakamega. He then held roadside rallies afterward.

But what sparked the speculations about his health status was him skipping Wetang’ula’s party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on November 4.

He was represented by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, a move that raised eyebrows.

ANC Deputy Party Leader, Ayub Savula, dismissed claims that Mudavadi was under doctor’s instructions to take some time off from active political engagements.

Savula made it clear that Mudavadi was just resting to cool off after a long series of political rallies and other activities and dismissed reports that his party leader was admitted at a city hospital.

“Our party leader is in good health, energetic, and around.

“He had taken a break because we still have nine months of campaign before the next elections and he has no need to run here and there,” Savula noted.

