Thursday November 18, 2021 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has responded to Deputy President William Ruto for claiming that Mt. Kenya belongs to him.

This is after Ruto boldly claimed that he owns the mountain and that anybody who wants to climb it must go through him.

The DP also castigated Mt. Kenya Governors, led by Kiraitu Murungi, for endorsing ODM Leader Raila Odinga for President come 2022.

But speaking during an interview yesterday, Kiraitu stated that the Deputy President should know that the Mount Kenya region will listen to everyone.

He further called out Ruto for being abusive in his quest to woo voters in the region, saying they own the mountain.

Kiraitu insisted that lawmakers from the region are free to host any other presidential candidate of their choice without being compelled to back a preferred candidate.

The outspoken Governor reiterated that the Mount Kenya county bosses will listen to the demands of the people before endorsing a candidate for the 2022 presidential seat.

”We have also been voted in by the people, so before we make any decision on a preferred presidential candidate we must consider their demands. ”

He added, “It is not right for him to insult us in the name of looking for votes in the region.”

Kiraitu advised the second in command to approach the electorate and the leaders from the region with decorum.

