Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Zuwena Hamisi, the mother of one of the terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison and captured in Kitui later, has broken her silence regarding her son, Musharaf Abdalla also known as Alex Shikanda alias Zarkarawi.

Speaking yesterday, Zewena described the behavior of her son and how he was recruited into the Al-Shabaab terror group.

According to Zuwena Hamisi, a resident of Bomanyi village in Mumias East, Shikanda was a good kid, very understanding and passionate about religion.

He was brought up in the rural village of Bomanyi from where his desire to deeply understand and pursue Islamic religion grew.

His father’s death forced him to drop out of school while in standard five.

The family’s life was so challenging as they could not raise any school fees and at times went without food.

However, things took the wrong turn when he escaped from home when he was only 14 years old.

The mother, Zuwena Hamisi, would find him after three months of intensive search. Musharaf informed her that he had decided to advance his education on the Islamic religion in Kilifi County.

“Musharaf was learning religion, he came back and joined a local school here in Mumias before he fled home,” she stated.

According to Musharaf’s stepmother, she only learnt of their son’s whereabouts when she heard that he was arrested on terrorism-related charges.

Musharaf was arrested on September 30, 2012, over his role in a foiled terror attack targeting Parliament Buildings. He was charged with possession of explosives, ammunition, and firearms.

He was jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of planning to blow up Parliament Building.

The Kenyan DAILY POST