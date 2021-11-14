Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 14, 2021 – Ford Kenya party has issued a statement after Bungoma County Deputy Governor, Ngoma Kibanani, dumped the Lion party and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In the statement on Saturday, Moses Wetangula’s led party said Ngoma Kibanani and other rebels wanted to destabilise the party before leaving.

“They wanted to rock the party from within, they failed and now they are scampering to other parties.

“Coups are outdated and Ford-Kenya will remain intact,” the party stated.

There have been party wrangles in Ford-Kenya where Wetangula a few months ago was forced to convene delegates meeting to oust some rebel members.

They include Eseli Simiyu, Wycliffe Wangamati and Wamunyinyi, who were expelled for attempting to dethrone Wetangula as the party boss.

Before joining UDA, the Deputy Governor said they will ensure they destroy it and leave Wetang’ula with a shell.

Speaking while meeting a group of youths in Webuye on Thursday, Ngome blamed Wetang’ula for the underdevelopment in the region, saying it was high time he is voted out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST