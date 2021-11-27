Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 27, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has reacted to reports that he had joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bandwagon.

On Friday, Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, made a statement on Facebook, hinting at the possibility of Kuria supporting Odinga’s bid for presidency under the umbrella of ‘Azimio La Umoja’.

But Kuria in response on Saturday said he will not possibly respond to the statement he termed as assertions and erroneous sentiments which are very impractical.

He further said maybe Kanini Kega was insane while making such utterances and quoted McNaughton rule that states that, “every man is presumed to be sane and that to establish a difference in the ground of insanity… the party accused was labouring under such defect of reason from disease of the mind…”

Kuria is recuperating at a hospital in Dubai after undergoing a seventh successive surgery.

The outspoken lawmaker decided to seek further treatment in Dubai after a series of other surgeries in the country.

Kuria suffered third-degree burns from an electric blanket which he bought for Sh250, 000 after getting a referral from a friend.

