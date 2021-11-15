Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday November 15, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has claimed that the Mt Kenya region has become an altar where political careers are sacrificed, arguing that several politicians have seen their careers come to an end because of having different ideological differences.

Kuria cited the careers of several politicians including former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, former MP Gitobu Imanyara, NARC-Kenya leader, Martha Karua, and Senior Counsel Paul Muite who he said are all struggling because of having divergent opinions to those of the regime.

“I have been pondering over an issue that just refuses to go away.”

“This is about Mt Kenya leadership.”

“The region has become an altar where many careers are sacrificed.”

“25 years ago, we raised whatever money we could to send a colleague and friend, then Nanyuki tout Mwangi Kiunjuri to parliament to represent the great people of Laikipia East.”

“Quarter of a century later, the self-made Mwangi Kiunjuri has gone back to where he was 25 years ago. He will be vying to be Laikipia East MP next year.”

“Gitobu Imanyara has been in and out of hospital bed out of complications arising from Nyayo torture Chambers.”

“Martha Karua is struggling to raise her head in a crowded crowd. Paul Muite’s political career withered like a failed crop before harvest.”

“We are experts of, as we say in French, Kuringa ikiuma irima,” Kuria’s statement read in part.

According to Kuria, apart from former Presidents Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki, no other Mt Kenya leader has invested time in nurturing youth leaders.

Instead, Kuria argues that the current crop of leaders are keen on neutralizing any Mt Kenya leader challenging their ideologies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST