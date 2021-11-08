Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed the identity of the presidential candidate he will work with ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Political pundits and analysts have been predicting that the 2022 presidential duel is a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV on Sunday evening, Kuria said though he predicted Raila Odinga would win the 2022 presidential election, he will work with DP Ruto because he is his friend and they have struggled together.

“My preference is to work with the deputy president because he’s my friend, we have worked together, we have suffered together,” Kuria said.

Kuria has been away from the political spotlight following a domestic accident in late September that saw him hospitalized for over a month.

He travelled abroad for specialized treatment and he will be back in the country in a few weeks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST