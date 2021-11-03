Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is now facing serious trouble in Nairobi politics after the 80-year old car stereo technician by the name of Cecilia Mwangi, popularly known as DJ Shosh, joined UDA Party with an eye on a top seat in Nairobi County.

DJ Shosh was received into the party by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina and other members.

The 80-year-old car stereo technician declared that she will be contesting for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the 2022 General Election.

“Cecilia Mwangi (Shosh) 80, the proprietor of Shosh Sound Systems, who made ripples in the international media, was welcomed to UDA by Secretary-General Veronica Maina.

“She will contest for the Nairobi Women Representative Seat,” the UDA Party announced.

The 80-year-old joins a tight race to become the next Woman Representative of Nairobi County.

At UDA, DJ Shosh will battle for a nomination ticket with nominated Senator and Ruto’s ardent supporter, Millicent Omanga, who has expressed interest in the seat.

The other candidates that the 80-year-old car stereo technician will face include incumbent Esther Passaris, Karen Nyamu, former Woman Rep Rachel Shebesh, and Tabitha Mutinda.

