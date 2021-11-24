Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has revealed the main reason why he is exposing corruption in the judiciary.

In an interview with KTN’s Sophie Wanuna on Tuesday evening, Sonko revealed why he has exposed some judges, including Justice Said Juma Chitembwe.

During the interview, Sonko told Wanuna that he wants to fix this country and by fixing this country then he has also to fix the Judiciary.

“We have to fix this country, we have to fix the judiciary,” Sonko stated.

Sonko also said that he is exposing the Judiciary because he is fighting for the 40 million Kenyans so that Kenyans and the world should know what exactly happens in the Judiciary.

“I have nothing to lose anymore. Even if I never get back into elective politics again, I need to finish this war for the 40 million Kenyans who do not have a chance at justice.

“If someone like me, someone with means can be cheated out of justice, what chance do the poor Kenyans have?’’ Sonko stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST