Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has left Kenyans a disappointed lot after it emerged that he is yet to decide on which political formation or presidential candidate he will support ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Sonko said he is yet to make up his mind on the matter and will only comment on it at the right time.

When pressed to choose between ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, or One Kenya Alliance (OKA), Sonko chose to reserve his comment.

“I will talk about it at the right time as for now no comment,” Sonko stated.

This comes even as the campaigns for 2022 have gathered momentum, with Raila Odinga and DP Ruto appearing to be the front runners in the race.

Sonko was vocal a supporter of Ruto before he was arrested for making unprintable remarks about the President.

He has since then kept a low profile.

It is not clear yet whether he was silenced by the arrest or it was just a sudden change of tack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST