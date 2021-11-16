Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday November 16, 2021 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna’s quest to return to Kenya met yet another stumbling block after Air France declined to allow him into a flight bound for Nairobi.

In a statement published on Monday, Miguna revealed that the French carrier refused to fly him to Kenya on account of orders from the Kenyan Government through red alerts.

Miguna, who had checked into Berlin, indicated that he had booked a plane ticket to Nairobi two weeks ago – on October 29th.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that Air France officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a “Red Alert” this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi, ” the statement read in part.

However, he indicated that the airline refused to give him a copy of the “Red Alert” or anything else they can give him proving the directive they were acting on.

Miguna Miguna had initially stated that the Government had planned to stop his return through issuing red alerts against him. In this regard, he filed a petition in court to have the Government compelled to lift the red alerts.

However, the High Court in Nairobi dismissed his application, ruling that there was no sufficient evidence showing that he had been stopped from returning to the country.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and the President of the Law Society of Kenya, Nelson Havi, were scheduled to travel to Canada to accompany Miguna back to Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST