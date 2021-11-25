Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Embattled Lawyer Miguna Miguna’s case turned physical after Immigration boss Alexander Muteshi assaulted Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi while presenting a court order allowing the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General to return home from exile in Canada.

Havi went public after a heated exchange between him and Muteshi while the lawyer sought to deliver the High Court ruling.

In a video, Muteshi, who previously worked for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) as head of counter-terrorism, appeared incensed after he learnt he was being video recorded by Nelson Havi.

The immigration boss was seen rising from his desk, quickly charged at Havi, and his hand was seen reaching out to the phone that was recording the dramatic encounter.

While Havi claimed he was physically assaulted, the video did not capture the incident – only showing the senior government officer using his hand to hit the camera that was recording him.

According to Miguna’s lawyer, the immigration boss indicated to him that the government did not recognize Miguna as a Kenyan citizen, stating that he renounced his Kenyan citizenship upon obtaining a Canadian passport.

”This morning, I met up with the Director- general state department of interior and citizen services, Alexander Muteshi to serve him with the court order and inquire on why the same had not been complied with.”

”Alexander Muteshi indicated to me that Miguna Miguna must apply to regain citizenship, he categorically stated to me that the order will not be compiled with.

“He physically assaulted me when I recorded the service of the order upon him,” Havi remarked.

The LSK president condemned the action taken by Muteshi, terming it as fundamentally erroneous and flawed in law.

Miguna also issued a statement defending his lawyer.

”This man, Alexander Muteshi Imbenzi, Director of Interior and Citizen Services, assaulted my lawyer, Nelson Havi on live video before telling him that they will not obey Justice Ong’udi’s Order. Let’s get those thugs convicted and their properties auctioned.” the Canada-based barrister stated.

