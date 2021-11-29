Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has visited the University of Leipzig in Germany to inquire on whether former Prime Minister Raila Odinga graduated with a Mechanical Engineering Degree in the 1970s.

Raila, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, has been claiming that he graduated from the top university.

On Saturday, Miguna Miguna, who is in Germany after he was barred from travelling to Kenya due to a ‘red alert’ issued on airlines by the Kenyan government, claimed he went there with his friend Dr. John Njenga who is a lecturer at the university.

“Met Dr.@johnnjenga in Berlin today and went on a long revolutionary search for Conman@RailaOdinga’s non-existent engineering degree at the University of Leipzig in former East Germany.

“Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat Amanda! Viva!” Miguna tweeted.

According to Raila Odinga, he graduated in 1970 from the University of Leipzig in Germany with a Mechanical Engineering degree.

After graduating, Raila Odinga joined the University of Nairobi as an assistant lecturer.

