Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, are panicking over his grand return on November 16, 2021.

Miguna, who has been in exile in Canada for almost three years, will return to the country next week and according to him, Uhuru and Raila are having sleepless nights over his return.

Miguna, who is an Osgoode trained lawyer and a popular lawyer in Toronto, said Uhuru and Raila Odinga are fearing his return due to the number of Kenyans who get his social media messages daily.

The general said he has received reports from Meta (previously Facebook) and Twitter that his online messages reach over 30 million Kenyans daily.

“Both @Meta and @Twitter analytics tell me that I REACH more than 30 Million People daily.

“Even without being physically in Kenya, my REVOLUTIONARY messages reach virtually every Kenyan with a hand-held device. That’s why Conman Azimio La UJINGA and Despot Kenyatta are TREMBLING,” Miguna wrote on his social media page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST