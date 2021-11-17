Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday November 17, 2021 – Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has defended French National carrier, Air France, for refusing to fly him to Kenya on his third attempt to return home from exile in Canada.

This is after the carrier blocked him from boarding the Nairobi-bound plane from Germany due to red alerts issued against him by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Miguna steered clear of blaming Air France of any impropriety, claiming that they were only acting on what he termed as unlawful orders issued from Nairobi.

“Air France did not stop me yesterday, what they did was to enforce an unlawful directive or order in the form of red alerts from Nairobi,” he stated.

However, the Director in charge of Citizenship and Immigration denied the existence of a red alert, citing responses from the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating that nothing of that nature existed.

In an earlier statement, Miguna announced that he had booked an air ticket and would land in Nairobi on November 16th.

During yesterday’s interview, he stated that he was flying home to tend to several issues.

“I have property in Kenya, I have a family, I have relatives who have passed away, a law firm; and I have not been home for four years. Can you imagine what that is?” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST