Friday, November 19, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has set the record straight regarding the current standoff between exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna and the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kibicho told the High Court yesterday that the government had not issued any red alerts blocking international airlines from flying Miguna into the country.

In his direct message to the lawyer, Kibicho instructed Miguna to acquire his travel papers at the Kenya High Commission in Ottawa, Canada.

He maintained that is the only way Miguna will fly back into the country.

The lawyer was deported in 2018 after overseeing the swearing-in of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President at the Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi.

“I confirm that no government agency has issued any so-called red alert to Air France and Lufthansa Group (operating as German Airlines) in relation to Miguna’s travel to Kenya,” Kibicho stated.

Kibicho insisted that the government cannot allow Miguna to enter the country just by using his national identity card but will gladly do so when he acquires relevant papers.

Justifying his arguments, Kibicho told the court that Miguna was traveling on a Canadian passport as a Canadian citizen and, therefore, he requires a visa to be allowed to board a flight to Kenya.

