Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna could finally come home after the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered Kenyan Embassies in Ottawa, Canada, and Berlin, Germany to facilitate his travel back home.

In a letter signed by the Solicitor General, Kennedy Ogeto, the government asked the Kenyan High Commissions in Ottawa and Berlin to facilitate Miguna’s travel by issuing him with the requisite travel documents upon the provision of the necessary documentation.

Miguna, who was travelling to Kenya on Tuesday, November 16, was stranded in Berlin, Germany after the country’s national carrier, Lufthansa, refused to fly him to Kenya, citing the existence of red alerts issued by the government.

The outspoken lawyer would then seek clearance from the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin but his application to travel to Nairobi was declined despite a court order directing the government to allow him entry.

In his letter addressed to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, the Solicitor General noted that the government had issued express instructions to the Embassies to clear Miguna to travel.

“Upon the receipt of a court order issued by Lady Justice Hedwig Ong’udi on Nov 22, 2021, we advised the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and we have since received confirmation that the Department of Immigration has instructed the Immigration officers in Berlin and Ottawa to issue Miguna Miguna with the travel documents upon the filing of the requisite forms,” read the letter in part.

This comes after Miguna complained that the Kenyan immigration officials in Berlin had refused to hear him out despite existing court orders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST