Tuesday November 16, 2021 – Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna has told off his supporters urging him to break the law by coming to Kenya in disguise.

This is after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta issued another red alert against him, forcing Air France to block him from boarding their flight to Nairobi.

Miguna lashed back at individuals who were asking him to attempt flying into the country in disguise or hiring a private jet.

“Can you hire one for me?”

“More seriously, even private jets need clearance to fly over a country’s airspace.”

“At the moment, Uhuru Kenyatta has abducted the Kenyan airspace and will either shoot your jet down or deny it landing.”

“Let us reflect carefully before tweeting,” Miguna explained.

Miguna cautioned his followers from pushing him to break the law as he was hell-bent on respecting the Constitution and the rule of law.

He argued that the move will escalate the tension between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

He warned that he will face severe consequences because Uhuru will seize such a moment to enforce punitive measures, including ending his life.

“Those asking me to fly to Uganda then cross the border “unlawfully” into Kenya must understand that the Red Alerts stop airlines from flying me to any African country.”

“Also, acting unlawfully would give the despot an excuse to justify his action and to brand me a persona non grata,” Miguna said.

