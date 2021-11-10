Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Former Police Spokesperson, Charles Owino, has picked former Gem MP Jakoyo Midowo’s wife as his running mate ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Owino, who has been in Siaya since resigning as the police spokesperson, picked Rose Midiwo as his running mate in the Siaya gubernatorial contest next year.

Owino said that he opted to pick Rose because he had promised residents that he would appoint a woman as a running mate.

“I have decided to pick Rose as my running mate and we have agreed to work together,” Owino said.

The move by Owino to choose Rose as his running mate was welcomed by the late Midiwo’s brother, Jalang’o Midiwo, who assured Owino of their support.

Jalang’o, who was perceived to be also eyeing the gubernatorial seat, said that he will support Charles Owino as he also looks forward to clinching the Gem Parliamentary seat.

Jalang’o is said to have switched his allegiance to work with Owino after the current Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo declared his support for Siaya Senator James Orengo for the gubernatorial seat.

Owino’s move may complicate matters for ODM Leader Raila Odinga, considering that Rose is his relative by virtue of having married his cousin Jakoyo Midiwo and Orengo is his loyal lieutenant.

