Friday, 19 November 2021 – Marini Naturals CEO and renowned brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, is marking 7 years since her father died.

She took to social media and penned an emotional tribute to remember the time they spent together.

In the tribute, Michelle thanked her late dad for all the love and life lessons that he taught her.

Michelle said that her dad taught her to sail through difficult times and according to her, he is the greatest man that has ever lived.

“My Papa,7 years already. Today and every day I honor you.

“All the love and life lessons you gave me continue to sail me through this sometimes difficult world. Because of you and Mom, every day I become more and more the soft, yet strong woman you raised.

“Beyond everything material you ever did for us, I am mostly so grateful to you for this.

“You are still and always will be to me, the greatest man that ever lived.♥️Missing and loving you today and always, till I join you.

“Forever your Chérie, ” she wrote.

Here’s a photo of her late dad.

