Tuesday, 09 November 2021 – Marini Naturals CEO and brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, has broken up with former BBC journalist Makena Njeri.

Michelle confirmed the breakup in a lengthy statement posted on her social media pages and accused Makena of cheating on her with multiple women.

Michelle says the two ladies Makena cheated with have confirmed their affairs with her.

One of the ladies is a public figure, while the other is a married woman – who works as a health worker.

“Hard as this is, today I choose to be bold and speak the truth.

“I felt that we owe those who loved and looked up to us the truth. The truth of the matter of why we are no longer together is serial infidelity on their part with multiple partners.

“Those I suspected and confirmed are two individuals; one a public figure, and the other a less known married woman, a health worker. Eventually, these individuals undoubtedly confirmed the above,” she wrote.

The beautiful business lady said that she will never tolerate cheating and although no one is perfect, Makena should have owned up to her mistakes to salvage their relationship.

“When it comes to love and relationships, infidelity will never be in my cards.

“Sure, no one is perfect. We all make mistakes. But at the very least, if they’d have owned up to what they’ve done, we would be in a much better place,” her statement read in parts.

She further revealed that she is nursing heartbreak after parting ways with Makena, whom she accused of wasting her life.

However, she is hoping that she will heal soon and move on with life.

”I have sat silently with this pain for almost a year. Besides the lies and infidelity, I feel extremely used.

“I am currently coming to terms with all of this. It has been a tough journey this year, but I am learning to let go of the hurt, move on and simply, adjust back my crown,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.