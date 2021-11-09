Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Meru-based Bishop has embarked on a 300 kilometers journey on foot to deliver a ‘heaven-sent’ message to Deputy President William Ruto who has expressed interest in becoming president after Uhuru Kenyatta.

Bishop Peter Machiuka, 63, of the Harvest Christian Church in Igembe North, Meru County, is already on day three of his mission and is hopeful he shall deliver the said prophecy to DP Ruto himself once he arrives in Nairobi in a few days to come.

The journey started at Kamweline through Mutuati- Laare- Kangeta – Meru town to Chuka town before heading to Embu- Mwea – Kenol – Thika and finally Nairobi where he expects to deliver the said message.

According to the self-styled Meru bishop, God has sent him to deliver the highly guarded message to the second in command while at the same time praying for the nation ahead of the 2022 General elections.

“God has sent me to have a prayer walk from village to Kamweline village in Kabachi.

“I will walk to Nairobi while praying as instructed by God and to safely deliver the prophecy to DP Ruto,” he said.

The Bishop also revealed that God had instructed him to pray to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead the nation during this unpredictable time of the Covid-19 Pandemic as well as during the electioneering period.

The aging man of God however acknowledged he cannot cover long distances but will do his best to ensure he fulfills God prophecy.

“At my age, I can hardly cover 40 kilometres daily because I easily get tired,” he said.

He further urged leaders and Kenyans at large to appreciate the leaders that will be chosen in 2022, adding that a leader come from God.

