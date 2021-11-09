Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – A Meru-based Bishop has trekked over 300 kilometers to deliver a ‘heaven-sent’ message to Deputy President William Ruto who has expressed interest in becoming president after Uhuru Kenyatta.

Bishop Peter Machiuka, 63, of the Harvest Christian Church in Igembe North, Meru County, arrived in Nairobi yesterday and met with Ruto where he is said to have delivered the prophecy regarding the 2022 General Election.

The good Bishop started his journey at Kamweline through Mutuati- Laare- Kangeta – Meru town to Chuka town before heading to Embu- Mwea – Kenol – Thika and finally Nairobi.

According to the self-styled Meru bishop, God sent him to deliver the highly guarded message to the second in command while at the same time praying for the nation ahead of the 2022 General elections.

“God sent me to have a prayer walk from village to Kamweline village in Kabachi. Then walk to Nairobi while praying as instructed by God and to safely deliver the prophecy to DP Ruto,” he said.

The Bishop also revealed that God had instructed him to pray to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead the nation during this unpredictable time of Covid-19 Pandemic as well as during the electioneering period.

He further urged leaders and Kenyans at large to appreciate the leaders that will be chosen in 2022, adding that a leader comes from God.

The Kenyan DAILY POST