Tuesday, 02 November 2021 – Bahati recently released a new music video dubbed Adhiambo in which he featured top Ohangla artist, Prince Indah, and it’s currently trending on Youtube.

It’s one of the best videos that Bahati has ever done since he started his music career.

He hired very beautiful models to spice up the video, most of whom are not known.

Brenda Otieno is one of the voluptuous models featured in the video and her big ‘Nyash’ and curves have left tongues wagging.

She is naturally endowed like most ladies from the lakeside.

See her photos below.

