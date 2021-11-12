Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Churchill Show comedian, Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy. has revealed plans to join politics.

The witty comedian announced through his social media pages that he will be vying for South Imenti Parliamentary seat.

While announcing his new plans, he wrote,“They say…’What elders can see while seated, young men will only be able to see if only they stand on their shoulders,’

“I am a student of this theory and I believe that the best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person.

“Elders from my home constituency of South Imenti bestowed me with blessings to vie for a member of parliament position.

“The mantle has been passed and each generation must safeguard it and extend it further, ” he stated.

He will be joining a long list of other celebrities among them Jalang’o and musician Frasha, who have expressed interest in politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.