Tuesday November 16, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered the immediate arrest of seven Kamiti Prisons wardens following the escape of three terrorism convicts.

He made the order yesterday night when he made an impromptu visit to Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The CS, who was accompanied by a senior security team, argued that Kamiti was the most secure maximum prison in the country, terming the escape of the convicts as having been abetted by laxity and incompetence of the wardens.

He noted that more arrests and prosecutions will follow.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also moved in to investigate the prison break.

“We will not only go the direction investigations will point us but we will act resolutely to ensure this kind of recklessness does not happen again because it exposes our people.”

“Definitely, there is a certain level of irresponsibility we have to deal with in this particular case,” he added.

DCI has since offered a Ksh60 million cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the three terrorism convicts who broke out of the prison at 1am.

Matiang’i’s team extensively toured the prison including Block A6 where the trio had been held. Preliminary investigations did not appear to support the official version of the escape given by the prisons’ managers.

“We have gone to the place where the escape allegedly happened, and we have formed certain opinions. We don’t want to discuss that because we don’t want to interfere with the work that the DCI is doing.”

The CS vowed that the Government will protect whistle-blowers who will volunteer information that could lead to the re-arresting of the prisoners.

Matiang’i urged Kenyans not to panic over the latest mysterious escape of dangerous prisoners.

